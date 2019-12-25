Christian community celebrates Christmas with zeal and fervour

The Christian community celebrated Christmas across Pakistan like elsewhere in the world on Wednesday.

The celebrations began with the special midnight services at Christmas Eve while the Christmas day services started on Wednesday morning led by the bishops and the hierarchy of the Christian clergy at their respective churches.

Groups of young boys and girls present carols in melodious tones which add more charm to the Christmas functions and faces glow with happiness bringing people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that are sacred and blessed.

President Arif Alvi in his message has extended his warmest greetings to Christian brethren in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas and has commended the sincere efforts of Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country.

On the other hand, in his message Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended his heartiest felicitations and wish Merry Christmas to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world.

He said Christmas is an auspicious occasion to reflect on the message of Jesus Christ, the eternal message of love, peace, tolerance and compassion for humanity.

“We, as Muslims deeply revere Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had, right from the first day of creation of Pakistan unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin,” he said.