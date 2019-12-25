Chinese citizen reacts to Shahid Afridi’s tweet

Ms. Tang a Chinese citizen said Xinjiang province is developing fast and the Chinese government is paying special attention to that region.

She said this in reaction to a tweet of Shahid Afridi.

She said she is going to hold a press conference, because yesterday a famous Pakistani star, Shahid Afridi, published a tweet in Urdu. He said in this tweet, “Hearing of the atrocities committed against Uyghur Muslims is heartbreaking. I request Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak against this; talk of uniting the Muslim ummah which also includes our brothers and sisters in China. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan is requested to address inhumane and unjust treatment of Muslims.”

This tweet received more than 15000 likes and 6000 retweets. He also published the same tweet in English, which added up to nearly another 10000 retweets and likes. As a Chinese citizen in Pakistan, I am always supporting China-Pakistan relations. I have been deeply hurt by the incident. Shahid Afridi owes an apology to the Chinese people.

China has been facing criticism for detaining an estimated one million Uighurs and other Muslims in internment camps in Xinjiang.

Uighur activists had claimed last month that they have documented nearly 500 camps and prisons run by China to detain members of the ethnic group.

The East Turkistan National Awakening Movement, a Washington-based group that seeks independence for the mostly Muslim region known to China as Xinjiang, gave the geographic coordinates of 182 suspected “concentration camps” where Uighurs are allegedly pressured to renounce their culture.

Notably, Xinjiang has set up vocational education and training centers in order to root out extreme thoughts, enhance the rule of law awareness through education, improve vocational skills and create employment opportunities for them, so that those affected by extreme and violent ideas can return to society as soon as possible and live a normal and happy life.

Since the end of last year, more than 1,000 journalists, scholars, diplomats from more than 90 countries and regions, including the UN Under-Secretary-General, have visited Xinjiang, and they have all witnessed the remarkable positive results of Xinjiang’s preventive counter-terrorism measures. US tried to collude with its allies to slander China, but not a single Muslim nation did what the US expected. Over 60 countries, including many Muslim ones, applauded China’s counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts in Xinjiang. Because those who visited Xinjiang saw with their own eyes people in Xinjiang enjoy a happy life and lawful rights of religious freedom and education and various ethnic groups live in harmony and solidarity.