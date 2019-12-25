Vaccine implementation program launched in Afghanistan

Special vaccine implementation program for children has been launched in Nimroz province of Afghanistan.

The program aims to vaccine about 70,000 children under the age of 5, but there are concern that 30,000 of these children will be disenfranchised in their neighborhoods.

According to reports, the program was opened by Mohammad NabiFrahewy deputy governor of Nimroz and urged people to work with children to implement the vaccine.

Deputy governor of Nimroz also expressed his concern over the lack of access to health care for children in insecure areas, said that insecurity would cause about 30,000 children to be deprived of the vaccine in that province.