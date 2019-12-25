Daily Times

Nation pays homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Today is the 143rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The nation is celebrating his birth anniversary with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit.

A change of guard ceremony takes place every year at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi to commemorate his birthday.

Special ceremonies will be held by government departments, social organisations and academic institutions to commemorate the occasion. It is a public holiday today and the national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

The government representatives  also issued special messages to the nation on the occasion.

The president, in his statement, paid tribute to Jinnah’s efforts to create a separate homeland for Muslims

Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948.

 

