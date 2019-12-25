Nation pays homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Today is the 143rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The nation is celebrating his birth anniversary with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit.

A change of guard ceremony takes place every year at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi to commemorate his birthday.

Special ceremonies will be held by government departments, social organisations and academic institutions to commemorate the occasion. It is a public holiday today and the national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

The government representatives also issued special messages to the nation on the occasion.

With his honesty, integrity & unmatched courage, he achieved for his nation what looked totally unachievable in the beginning. He was indeed a true leader. Today, the rampant fascism in India proves without a shadow of doubt that he had vision beyond his time#ThankYouJinnah pic.twitter.com/1zrsWSfaWt — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) December 25, 2019

“Islam and its idealism have taught us democracy. It has taught equality of man, justice, and fair play to everybody.”

– Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah #muhammadalijinnah #QuaideAzam pic.twitter.com/GQtwcCa9uY — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) December 25, 2019

The president, in his statement, paid tribute to Jinnah’s efforts to create a separate homeland for Muslims

We honor Jinnah Sahib as the great leader who saw the future, and predicted that without their own homeland Muslims would remain second grade citizens. The two nation theory stands vindicated today. We, the free of the sub-continent, owe a great debt to him. https://t.co/Qlvo4IpDoM — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 25, 2019

Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948.