2020 will be the year of Pakistan’s progress: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 2020 will be the year of Pakistan’s progress, in which ample job opportunities would be created for the country’s youth.

He said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, organized to launch a new Pakistan Post remittance scheme for overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday.

The prime minister said overseas Pakistanis, who would avail this opportunity, will be rewarded for sending money through legal channels. “Overseas Pakistanis are a great asset to us … and they are playing a big role in the country’s development and progress,” he remarked.

He further added that the government would further strive to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora residing across the world.

Prime Minister Imran said his government believed in merit. He admitted that 2018 was a tough year for his government, adding that “in 2019, we stabilized our economy”.

“2020 will be the year of progress, in which ample job opportunities will be created for the countrymen.”

More so, the prime minister said that the government was working hard to eradicate poverty. “We are implementing Ehsaas Programme … now the public would know that this government is truly serving them,” he added.