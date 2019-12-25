Christmas celebrations underway across the globe

The Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating its holy festival of Christmas with religious zeal to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Special services will be held in Churches across the country as the community is celebrating the day with zeal and zest. Special ceremonies and masses are scheduled for the day in all churches across the country with prayers for peace and stability of Pakistan. Christmas is celebrated culturally and religiously as a major festival by the followers of Christianity who believe that the day brings happiness and blessings for them. The traditions associated with the festival primarily include Christmas trees, Santa Claus and Christmas gifts.Security has been ramped up at churches across Pakistan. Police contingents have been deployed to protect churchgoers over Christmas. Pakistan President Arif Alvi in his message has extended his warmest greetings to Christian brethren in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas and has commended the sincere efforts of Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country.Merry Christmas to Christians the world over and specially to those in Pakistan, with a message of peace, according to Jesus himself who said ‘Peace I leave with you and my peace I give you’.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2019Prime Minister Imran Khan has greeted the country’s Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and wished them a happy and peaceful Christmas.