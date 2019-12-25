Christmas celebrations underway across the globe

The Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating its holy festival of Christmas with religious zeal to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Special services will be held in Churches across the country as the community is celebrating the day with zeal and zest.

Special ceremonies and masses are scheduled for the day in all churches across the country with prayers for peace and stability of Pakistan. Christmas is celebrated culturally and religiously as a major festival by the followers of Christianity who believe that the day brings happiness and blessings for them. The traditions associated with the festival primarily include Christmas trees, Santa Claus and Christmas gifts.