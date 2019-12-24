Opposition‘s tactics to halt accountability process to be failed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain criticized the role of the opposition parties on Tuesday as at global level leaders looking for the solid solution of decade-old burning dispute of Kashmir but unfortunately opposition just busy leveling allegations against the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed that from day one under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was emphasizing to root out the corruption from all the national departments, adding, it came into power with the slogan to make ‘corruption free Pakistan’ and has taken various initiatives in this regard.

He said, “the accountability process continues against the key leaders of PML-N and PPP under NAB laws which are formed during the previous tenures and the NAB was taking actions according to its laws and the government has nothing to do with its matters”.

Fawad underlined that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to take the opposition on board to evolve consensus on national issues, however, the opposition parties had one point agenda to stop the accountability process against their bigwigs, who were involved in massive corruption cases.