Government rejects Maryam’s petition for removal of name from ECL: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the cabinet had rejected Maryam Nawaz’s request for her name to be removed from the Exit Control List.

“Toal 24 cases were presented before the cabinet through a summary of the interior ministry wherein no VIP name was highlighted. The cabinet decided to add four Names to the ECL, remove eight names from the list while decision on eight cases was deferred and a request for removal of a name was also rejected,” she further said.

“The cabinet unanimously rejected the request to remove the name from ECL of the VIP personality you are inquiring about,” she told reporters, referring to Maryam.

Awan said the cabinet showed consensus on the implementation of “one law and uniform law” throughout Pakistan and endorsed the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee on ECL, which had opposed the request to strike Maryam’s name off the ECL.