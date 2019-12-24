Queen acknowledges ‘bumpy’ year for nation in Christmas message

A day ahead of Christmas, Queen Elizabeth kept up with the annual tradition as she delivered her “Queen’s Speech”. Every year, the 93-year-old monarch reflects on the year gone by and shares words of wisdom. As per reports, the Queen recorded the speech in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle surrounded by personal family photos which were positioned right in front of the table.

It comes after a year of intense political debate over Brexit, as well as a number of personal events affecting the Royal Family.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, has left hospital after four nights of treatment for a “pre-existing condition”.

Buckingham Palace said the duke had gone to the King Edward VII’s hospital on his doctor’s advice for “observation and treatment”.

Prince Charles told reporters on Monday that hospital staff had looked after his father “very well”.

In January, the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash while driving near the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He escaped uninjured, but two women required hospital treatment.

In September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly revealed their struggles under the media spotlight during their tour of southern Africa.

It has been a year which, at times, may have felt “quite bumpy”, so the Queen will say in her Christmas broadcast.

It is a choice of words which will inevitably prompt speculation about what it is that she’s referring to.

She does not offer any clarification herself, though the remark is made in the context of overcoming what she calls “long-held differences” and how “small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome deep-seated divisions”.

The obvious interpretation is that this is the Queen’s – as ever – coded message to the country to try to move on from the divisions of the Brexit debate, but the reference to a “bumpy” year may also be taken to refer to events within her own family after a year which has seen the Duke of Edinburgh’s car accident, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex complaining about the difficulties of being in the public eye and the controversies around Prince Andrew.