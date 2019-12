PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah gets bail from Lahore High Court (LHC) in a drug case against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday.

A day earlier the high court had reserved its verdict on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanaullah in the 15kg heroin recovery case.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad reserved the verdict after Sanaullah’s lawyers and prosecutors of the ANF concluded their arguments.

Sanaullah has been granted against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.