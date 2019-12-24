Govt. restricts Liaquat Bagh rally on Benazir’s death anniversary

The Rawalpindi authorities and police have denied Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) permission to organize a rally at Liaquat Bagh on December 27. PPP is scheduled to observe former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s 12th death anniversary and therefore it requested the management to provide security.

According to the sources, the district administration refused to give permission to PPP to carry out the rally due security risks as party’s central leadership was expected to attend the gathering.

High court allowed to hold public gathering in Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi on 27th December #ChaloChaloPindiChalo https://t.co/yvZ3T4kvUd — Fayaz Chachar (@ChacharFayaz) December 24, 2019

Selected cabinet have yet to deliver anything & have so much to be held accountable for. Nothing will stop #PPP workers from reaching Pindi on Dec 27th #ChaloChaloPindiChalo ✌️ @BBhuttoZardari https://t.co/ROdIvJ66iw — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) December 22, 2019

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday (Dec 23) announced not to appear before the NAB on December 24 and said that the government was coercing him into not observing the death anniversary of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He took to Twitter and said that nothing will stop PPP workers from reaching Pindi on Dec 27th December.