PM Imran chairs Council of Common Interests meeting

All provinces would be given their fair share, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday as he chaired a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) after a year-long hiatus which was attended by chief ministers and chief secretaries of the four provinces.

During the CCI’s 41st session, which had a 16-point agenda, talks on national-level issues between centre and provinces were held. PM Imran underscored that all of the provinces — Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab — would be given their fair share of money.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) attended by chief ministers and chief secretaries of the four provinces. pic.twitter.com/fbzkkBVhYO — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) December 24, 2019

The PM also ensured the immediate resolution of the complexities pertaining to the issue of funds’ allotment. Notably, The agenda also included a discussion on the amended petroleum policy and LNG import, amendment to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance 2002, and the issues of a no objection certificate (NoC) for installation of a 25MW hydro-power project located on Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal, as well as the distribution of natural resources under Article 158 and 172.