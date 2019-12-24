Federal cabinet to discuss COAS extension, Musharraf case today

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to discuss 15-point agenda including amendments in the Army Act regarding the extension in Army Chief’s service tenure and decision against former president Pervez Musharraf.

Notably, Federal Cabinet is expected to review the amendments in the Army Act regarding the extension in Army Chief’s service tenure. More so, the cabinet will also ponder over decision against former president Pervez Musharraf. The issue of Maryam Nawaz’ name removal from the Exit Control List (ECL) will also be under consideration, as per the reports. Moreover, the cabinet will take final decision to set maximum retail prices of medicines.

Earlier, the cabinet’s approval was sought for an extension to the army chief’s service after the Supreme Court suspended a notification over the same matter. An amendment to the Defence Act was approved by the cabinet. Sources claimed the new summary was sent to President Alvi for approval. Sources further said the word ‘extension’ was added to the Defence Act.