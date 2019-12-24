Remembering legendary Urdu poet Qateel Shifai

The 100th birth anniversary of eminent urdu poet Qateel Shifai is being observed today (Dec 24). He was born on 24 December 1919 in Haripur, Hazara Division in British-administrated India. He adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name in 1938 under which he is known in the world of Urdu poetry.

The heart touching and evergreen tunes were composed on his poetic verses and the legendary singers of that era sung those in their melodious voices. Many of his poem collections were published amongst them was `Mutriba’ which was given highest literature award in Pakistan.

Over 20 collections of verse and over 2 500 songs for Pakistani and Indian films were published. His poetry has been translated into numerous languages including Hindi Gujarati English Russian and Chinese.