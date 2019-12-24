Australian Cummins becomes IPL’s most expensive overseas buy

Australia’s Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the Indian Premier League when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering 155 million rupees ($2.18 million) for the fast bowler in Thursday’s auction in Kolkata.

The 26-year-old, ranked number one in tests, attracted an intense bidding war between the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capital before Kolkata joined in to bag his services for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Cummins was part of the Kolkata squad in 2014 and 2015 and last played in the tournament for Delhi in 2017. The Mumbai Indians picked him up the following season but he was ruled out with a back injury.

He became the No. 1 ranked Test bowler in the world and claimed Australia’s coveted Allan Border Medal as the 2018-19 cricketer of the year. Cummins burst onto the scene with a sensational Test debut as an 18-year-old, taking a match total of seven wickets to set up a thrilling two-wicket win to square the series against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Then injuries struck. He suffered repeated stress fractures in his lower back and did not play another Test for six years, until the 2017 tour of India. But all the pain and rehab of those intervening years appeared to have been worthwhile as his body toughened up to the rigours of international cricket. In 2017-18 he played five consecutive Tests against England followed by four in South Africa, forming a thoroughbred pace trio alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and continued to be managed as one of Australia’s most valuable assets.