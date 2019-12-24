Senior lawyer and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr. Babar Awan while addressing a news conference in Islamabad urged the United Nations to suspend membership of India for its government’s repressive actions against Muslims and other minorities in the country.

Babar Awan said Modi government imposed a lockdown in occupied Kashmir and now a suicide attack has been carried out in the shape of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Emphasizing internal harmony in Pakistan, Babar Awan said every party has to play a role for it.

He said parliament should legislative instead of serving as merely a platform of speeches by the members. He said the opposition is not cooperating with the government for legislation.

He said the government will complete its term. He said all economic indicators are positive, and the media should highlight positive image of the country.