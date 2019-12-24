Remembering versatile actor Moin Akhtar on his birthday

The 69th birth anniversary of Pakistan television’s renowned actor, director, producer, singer, writer and comedian Moin Akhtar is being observed today.

Moin Akhtar was a Pakistani stage actor who later joined the television and film industry and enchanted millions of Pakistani and international viewers with his humorist style, comedy and impersonations of famous and ordinary people. He was also gifted with a thick and charming voice which also led him to being a host and singer.

He had a way with words and combined with his vast experience he was also able to write, direct and producer numerous shows which rose to fame in era of Radio Pakistan along with his co-actors Anwer Maqsood and Bushra Ansari.

Akhtar was known to provide humor to people of all ages, and with an etiquette that remains unmatched. His humor always attempted to avoid vulgar jokes and remarks which made him extremely popular among family audiences especially within the Sub continent where the line between mild and vulgar joke is very sensitive. Moin Akhtar not only spoke fluent English and Urdu, but was also well versed in Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memoni, Pashto and Gujrati.

Apart from being talented in acting and parody skills, Moin Akhtar was also blessed with an angelic voice which was deep enough to touch anyone’s heart.

Moin Akhtar suffered from heart diseases for a very long time. So much so that he had multiple bypass operations which increased his life span. After battling his diseases vigorously, Moin Akhtar died on 22ndApril 2011 at about 4:30 pm in Karachi after suffering from a heart attack. He was 61 years old when he passed away.