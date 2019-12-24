Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, December 24, 2019


LHC to announce verdict on Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition today

Web Desk

The Lahore High Court will announce its verdict on bail petition of former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senior leader, Rana Sanaullah today (Dec 24) in a case related to drug possession.

Image result for LHC to Announce Verdict on Rana Sanaullah’s Bail Plea Today daily times"

After hearing arguments from both sides, the LHC reserved its verdict and will announce it today. An anti-narcotics court on December 11 extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in the heroin smuggling case.

The court after extending judicial remand of the PML-N stalwart till December 21, adjourned the hearing.
On December 14, the defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of police personnel had boycotted the anti-narcotics court proceedings.

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case.
Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

Submit a Comment