LHC to announce verdict on Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition today

The Lahore High Court will announce its verdict on bail petition of former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senior leader, Rana Sanaullah today (Dec 24) in a case related to drug possession.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the LHC reserved its verdict and will announce it today. An anti-narcotics court on December 11 extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in the heroin smuggling case.

The court after extending judicial remand of the PML-N stalwart till December 21, adjourned the hearing.

On December 14, the defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of police personnel had boycotted the anti-narcotics court proceedings.

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.