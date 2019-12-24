Bilawal won’t appear before NAB today

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday warned he will become an ‘even bigger problem’ for the government if he is arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPP chief announced that he will not appear before NAB on December 24 (today), saying the call-up notice served to him by the anti-corruption watchdog is ‘unconstitutional and illegal’. The PPP chief refuted all corruption allegations made against him and challenged the anti-graft watchdog to arrest him if they had the courage. Bilawal lamented what he called the suppression of the political activities, saying parties are being deprived of their right to freedom and politics. “There is obstruction in the running of parliament,” he said, asking why the NAB was building cases against opposition leaders but was unable to prove any crime or claim. “They detain without proving any of the allegations they make,” he said, and commented on how “they [the NAB] could not bear constructive criticism either”.

The PPP chief acknowledged that the anti-corruption body had sent him a notice and said he had presented himself to answer their questions earlier. “On what basis has the NAB summoned me on December 24? It’s an illegal notice,” he said. “I have answered the NAB’s set of questions but they are engaging in character assassination of political workers,” he said. “We didn’t bow to pressure earlier and we won’t bow now,” he said, adding that everyone knows the kind of pressure being applied and that it is not related to just one issue.

“I won’t compromise on the philosophy of [former prime minister] Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” Bilawal said. Rejecting all allegations made against him, the PPP chief said he was not afraid of being arrested, adding that he will become more dangerous if they did so. “When I do politics, the NAB starts sending me notices. If they are courageous, they can try to arrest me. The NAB sent me a notice the day after I visited Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said. “The chief justice of Pakistan has said I’m not involved in this case,” he said. “Did any minister in the KP [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] get a notice? How do the government’s ministers know someone would be arrested soon?” he asked. The PPP chief said the people’s problems are not being resolved and the government, instead, is harassing people and the opposition leaders. “Everyone knows what I do on December 27. To commemorate my mother’s death anniversary is my right,” he said, stressing that he does not intend to appear in front of the NAB on December 24.

Talking about Benazir Bhutto’s upcoming death anniversary, Bilawal said he will go Liaquat Bagh regardless of whether he had 72 or 72,000 people with him. “The direction of the winds will change one day,” he said. “We will commemorate Bibi Shaheed’s death anniversary on December 27 in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi,” he underscored. “We will go to Liaquat Bagh on December 27 no matter what!” he asserted.

The incumbent leaders are not capable to lead, he said, which is why “we are unable to have laws passed”. “This puppet [the prime minister] has dishonoured us in front of the whole world. People are frustrated, they have no path forward,” he stated. However, he vowed to show people their way forward in the current environment. He also said ‘puppet politicians’ should know that next year is election year and that they will be ‘out of power’ next year.