Prohibiting Maryam from flying abroad is ‘fascism’: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Monday termed the government’s stance on prohibiting Maryam Nawaz from flying abroad as ‘fascism’, and hoped for justice from the courts. The PML-N president also strongly condemned the arrest of party’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said the arrest of someone who strengthened the friendship of China and Pakistan, and worked for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is condemnable and tragic. “The apprehension of Ahsan Iqbal is aimed at saving the government’s incompetence from being exposed to the public,” he claimed.

Shehbaz said Ahsan Iqbal was performing political activities to reorganise the party and highlight the problems of the people across the country. “The arrest is one of the worst instances of political retaliation,” he maintained.

The PML-N president asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has gone blind in its political vendetta. He said the incumbent government is not sending a good message by detaining those who served the people of the country with honesty and patriotism.

Shehbaz expressed that no soldier, activist and worker of the PML-N will get afraid of the ongoing victimization and will keep standing beside the truth. He added that the party will keep exposing hostile policies of the current government.Shehbaz said no jail and false cases can stop them from defending the rights of the people. “The government has failed to protect the interests of the country and the people, so it is busy attracting attention through political revenge,” he said, adding that the incumbent government should pay heed to national issues rather than imprisonment of political opponents.