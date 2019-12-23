Pakistan welcomes preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections

Pakistan has welcomed the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan Presidential elections held on 28 September 2019. The Foreign Office in a statement on Monday said that we note that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws. It said we support Afghanistan’s democratic process and acknowledge that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region. Meanwhile, in response to a question regarding a news report on KL Summit published in a local English newspaper today, based on “opinions” by unnamed officials, the Foreign Office Spokesperson rejected the report as speculative, misleading and self-contradictory. The Spokesperson pointed out that the news report betrayed lack of understanding of the exhaustive consultations process involved in important policy decisions and overlooked the extensive diplomatic outreach at multiple levels undertaken on this subject.