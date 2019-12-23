Park Lane Hotel opens Rajasthani restaurant

Park Lane Hotel Lahore recently did the grand opening of its Rajasthani restaurant Manzil Grill. The Restaurant is located on the 10th floor of Hotel providing its guests an unmatched bird’s-eye view of Gulberg’s bustling boulevards. PTI MPA Mr. Shoaib Siddiqi along with Managing Director of Park Lane Hotel Mr. Sarfaraz Cheema and Director Mr. Dilnawaz Cheema inaugurated the new restaurant. Manzil Grill is a wonderful addition in Lahore for all food lovers. Extreme winters, fog and BBQ with a twist is all that you need this winter! Manzil Grill offers an array of delectable meats cooked in authentic Rajasthani flavours in the form of BBQ, Grills and Curry. Starting from fun appetizers like Stuffed Gol Gappa Shooters to main dishes like Jaipuri Tandoori Jheenga, Laal Maas and Rajasthani Pulao. Manzil Grill is your excuse to put on those long coats, woolen beanies and boots!

Under the open sky surrounded by fog and heaters, enjoy fresh live barbeque with a twist.