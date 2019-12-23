Mahira extends well wishes to Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha on engagement

Actress Mahira Khan has sent love and prayers to rights activist Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha on their engagement.

Mahira Khan took to Twitter a day after their ethereal, day-time ceremony held in Karachi.

The ‘Humsafar’ star wrote, “Congratulations @manshapasha and @MJibranNasir May you both grow stronger together, may you be blessed with joy and peace. Sending you love and duas.”

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha will tie the knot in 2020.

Mahira, who turned 35 on December 21, celebrated her birthday and received an abundance of love from her friends in the film and TV industry.

She was also named as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ goodwill ambassador for Pakistan last month.