NAB-Niazi nexus behind Ahsan Iqbal’s arrest: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged on Monday that her party’s president Ahsan Iqbal was arrested as a result of political victimization at the hands of the ruling party.While strongly condemning the unprovoked and brutal baton-charging of PML-N workers, she demanded that officers who ordered this inhuman act should be reprimanded in a way that no one would ever dare anything like this again. “They should be ashamed of arresting a man who had an operation three days ago,” she said.The Narowal Sports Complex was initiated in the Pakistan People’s Party tenure and was facing several irregularities, she said. “The PML-N after coming into power revived the project and Ahsan played a crucial part in its renovation,” she said.