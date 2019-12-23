NAB-Niazi nexus behind Ahsan Iqbal’s arrest: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged on Monday that her party’s president Ahsan Iqbal was arrested as a result of political victimization at the hands of the ruling party.

While strongly condemning the unprovoked and brutal baton-charging of PML-N workers, she demanded that officers who ordered this inhuman act should be reprimanded in a way that no one would ever dare anything like this again.

“They should be ashamed of arresting a man who had an operation three days ago,” she said.

The Narowal Sports Complex was initiated in the Pakistan People’s Party tenure and was facing several irregularities, she said.

“The PML-N after coming into power revived the project and Ahsan played a crucial part in its renovation,” she said.