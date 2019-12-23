PML-N plays petty politics, govt reserves right of appeal against Maryam: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was an elected government through right of vote by the masses of the country as the nation wanted to get rid of previous traditional parties due to their wrongdoings.“PML-N must not think of getting NRO for Maryam Nawaz over such a weak pretext as it is impossible to permit a convicted person to leave the country, moreover already former ailing prime minister’s whole family is there to look after him,” he said while talking to a private news channel. Nawaz Sharif’s absconder sons did not return back to face the corruption charges and now his daughter as well wants to flee from the country which was a clear contradiction to her tall claims of bearing hardships for the people of Pakistan, as living in a posh home in London could not be comparable to facing charges here in homeland, he criticized.“If she wins relief from the court the government has a right to appeal against the verdict,” he remarked.