NAB arrests Ahsan Iqbal in sports complex corruption case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday by the National Accountability Bureau.

After his arrest, NAB also called a doctor’s team for medical examination of Ahsan Iqbal, who will now be produced before an Accountability Court on Tuesday for physical remand.

Ahsan Iqbal–General Secretary of the PML-N- was summoned twice by the anti-graft watchdog but he did not appear before the NAB. According to NAB’s spokesperson, Iqbal was summoned for Monday (today) by the NAB officials for alleged corruption in Sports City Project.

Ahsan Iqbal will be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for remand.

this is developing story will updated accordingly