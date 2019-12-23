PML-N’s Miftah Ismail granted bail in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

According to details, the court has directed the accused to submit bail bond worth Rs1 crore.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had re-filed reference of LNG scam after addressing the objections raised by the registrar office of accountability court. Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and 9 others were named in the reference.

The SHC had approved the bail for a week against bonds worth Rs500,000 for Ismail.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also filed reference against Miftah Ismail.

On December 12, NAB Rawalpindi again filed a reference in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail. The reference was filed on December 3, however, the accountability court has returned the reference after raising some objections.

The accountability bureau submitted the reference in an accountability court in Islamabad. According to the reference, one company received benefits of over Rs21 billion between March 2015 and September of this year.

The case was closed by NAB in 2016, but reopened in 2018.