Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years in the case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

He said Saud al Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was investigated but not charged and was released.

Khashoggi, also a Washington Post contributor, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Riyadh initially said it had no knowledge of his fate, but later blamed the murder on rogue agents.

