Pakistani gamer wins title of ‘Esports Player of the Year’

The pro-gamer achieved huge success during the ongoing year. The 24-years-old became the first-ever unified EVO champion following his victory at the biggest Esports tournament for Tekken.

Now, Arslan Ash has been named the ESPN’s best Esports player of 2019. He clinched the award in both fan’s poll and ESPN’s choice.

I am humbled to have your support everytime and this winning gives me the opportunity and spirit to work harder to make you all proud. Thanks alot.

#redbullgaming #vslashesports @redbullgaming @VslashEsports pic.twitter.com/3HFJE9tcTw — vSlash | RB | Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) December 21, 2019

After facing visa issues to participate and playing the international tournament while being sick it would not be wrong to conclude that Ash fought against all odds to bring Pakistan on the map of esports. ESPN has now awarded him as the best player of 2019.

He defeated Jae-Min “Knee” bae in Japan in January of this year but still believed that he might not be the best player in Pakistan proving that there is a lot of talent in the country that deserves to be recognised. His continued success led Red Bull to name him one of their Red Bull Athletes.