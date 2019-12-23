SHC suspends Khursheed Shah’s bail

Sukkhur: The Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the bail granted to the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case on Monday.

A special bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio conducted proceedings on the matter and suspended the bail of ex-opposition leader in National Assembly.

A two-member bench of the SHC Circuit Bench Sukkur suspended bail of Khursheed Shah after listening to arguments from NAB prosecutor and the legal professionals of the accused.

The court said that the issue will be raised in next hearing on January 16.

The Nationwide Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday had filed belongings past means reference in opposition to Pakistan Folks’s Get together chief Syed Khursheed Shah.

Shah has been accused of monetary irregularities of value 1.four billion rupees, the sources throughout the NAB stated.

As many as 18 individuals together with Syed Khursheed Shah have been named within the reference. The NAB has nominated two wives of the PPP stalwart, his two sons, Nisar Mughal, Saqib Awan and others within the reference.