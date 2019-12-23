LHC to take up plea seeking Maryam’s removal from ECL today

Lahore High Court (LHC) will conduct hearing on the plea seeking removal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) today (Dec 23).

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Najfi will hear the plea.

On Saturday, Maryam through her lawyers Amjad Pervez and Azam Tarar had moved the fresh petition, complaining that this court had earlier directed the government to decide on removal of her name from the Exit Control List within seven days but it had not yet made any decision in this regard, due to which she is unable to travel abroad.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter once again pleaded with the high court to order removal of her name from the no-fly list.

Earlier, on Dec 9, the LHC had referred Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the ECL to the government’s review committee.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.