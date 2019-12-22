Pakistan scent victory as Sri Lanka fight back in final Test

KARACHI: Pakistan erected a run mountain and then hollowed out Sri Lanka’s top and middle order to inch closer to an emotional series victory on the penultimate day of the second and final Test at National Stadium here on Sunday. Following in the footsteps of openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam smashed centuries before Pakistan declared their second innings on 555-3. Chasing 476, Sri Lanka were 212-7 at stumps with Oshada Fernando waging a grim battle with his maiden Test century after being let down by the top order. Fernando was batting on 102, having studded the gutsy knock with 13 boundaries, with the tourists staring at a series defeat at NSK. The two-match series, which began with a drawn Test in Rawalpindi, marks Pakistan’s first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

Earlier, Pakistan declared their second innings after stellar performances from the top order. Sri Lanka are trailing by 475 runs. After a solid partnership by openers Abid (174) and Shan (135), Pakistan entered the fourth day of the Test on a high. Skipper Azhar (118) and Babar (100 not out) continued to thrash Sri Lankan bowlers on Sunday, maintaining the team’s strong position. This is the second time that the top four batsmen of a team’s lineup have scored centuries in a single match. Pakistan’s bowlers then kept up the home team’s dominance over the visitors.

They took two Sri Lankan wickets in five balls to see the tourists slip to 40-2. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (16 off 28 balls) edged behind off Mohammad Abbas. Kusal Mendis was out for a duck with a thick edge flying to Babar at third slip off Naseem Shah. The experienced Angelo Mathews fell for 19 to a low catch by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan that was confirmed by the third umpire. Dinesh Chandimal (2 off 17) with Oshada Fernando (47 off 74) survived the session but Sri Lanka are still 390 runs from victory or has four sessions to hold on for a draw.

Resuming the day at 395-2, Pakistan put on 160 in 27 overs with Azhar and Babar in complete charge. Azhar’s century was the 16th of his career and sixth against Sri Lanka. The captain last scored a hundred over a year ago, a span of 14 innings. His 118 came off 157 balls with 13 boundaries before he was stumped off Lasith Embuldeniya. Babar, 100 off 131 balls, along with Mohammad Rizwan (21) were unbeaten when Pakistan declared. The Karachi Test, which is being played in the National Stadium — the first five-day match at the venue after a gap of 10 years and nine months — will be the deciding fixture of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.