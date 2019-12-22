Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha are engaged

Activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir and actress Mansha Pasha got engaged in a ceremony reportedly held on Sunday to which the couple is receiving a flood of congratulatory messages on social platforms.

An invitation card had been doing rounds on social media earlier which revealed that the duo will be getting engaged on December 22 who are rumoured to be dating for around one year.

A series of videos emerging on different Instagram pages showed them exchanging engagement rings during a ceremony are the latest couple who have decided to bid farewell to 2019 with their engagement. Congratulations to the engaged couple for a happy life together. Earlier, the invitation card read, “Jibran and Mansha would like to invite you to their engagement lunch on 22.12.19.”

People started talking about the chemistry between the two after they danced together at comedian Faiza Saleem’s wedding last year.

Mansha Pasha got married to Asad Farooqi in August 2013. The actress has remained low-key about her private life and that’s why it was unclear whether she was still married or parted ways with her husband.

With her engagement news, it seems like the couple has parted ways and Mansha Pasha is ready to start afresh.