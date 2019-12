Sugar link between heart disease and diabetes risks explored

Patients at high risk of diabetes also have an increased likelihood of heart disease – but not because of higher sugar levels, new research has found. Researchers at the University of Glasgow say the trend is due largely to a higher prevalence of other heart disease factors such as obesity and high blood pressure. The study involving more than 370,000 patients looked at their measurements of HbA1c, or average blood glucose levels, over two to three months. It aimed to establish whether knowing HbA1c levels – increasingly measured in diabetes screening – could improve the assessment of patients’ heart disease risk. The team concluded while people at risk of diabetes are, on average, around 80% more likely to develop heart disease compared with those with normal HbA1c levels, such risk is not largely driven by higher blood glucose levels. It is rather the prevalence of other heart disease risk factors such as age, blood pressure, smoking and body mass index (BMI).