FATF seeks answers against madrassas linked to proscribed outfits

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the Pakistan progress report, a regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has forwarded 150 comments and clarifications in all sectors, but mostly related to the action taken by the country against banned groups and proscribed persons.

The Paris-based FATF, which kept Pakistan on the Grey List for an extended period till February 2020, had warned in October that Islamabad would be put on the Black List if it did not comply with the remaining 22 points in a list of 27 questions.

A top official source told it had received a response from FATF. “Yes we did receive a response from FATF on our compliance report through an email. The body raised a set of 150 questions in the email, some of them seeking more data, some clarifications, and most importantly questions related to madrassas and actions taken against them having affiliation with proscribed outfits.”