Un-devolved financial powers

It is against the Constitution’s 18th Amendment that the center is sitting on the funds of three provinces – Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The three provinces have approached the Council of Common Interests (CCI) after the centre transferred their funds to the federal consolidated fund (FCF) in “unauthorised and unconstitutional” manners. The CCI, convened on December 23, will discuss Sindh’s complaint on unconstitutional and unauthorised deduction by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from the Provincial Consolidated Fund (PCF). Balochistan’s complaint is about “unauthorised deductions by the federal government on FBR’s claim on account of alleged outstanding withholding tax on vehicles and five per cent service charges deducted on account of collection of Withholding Tax. Punjab’s complaint is “unauthorised transfer of public money from the PCF to the FCF by the State Bank of Pakistan on the directions of the FBR”. The CCI is the highest forum of the country to discuss financial matters. Its composition speaks for itself: it consists of the prime minister, four chief ministers and federal ministers for finance, industries abd production, inter-provincial coordination and economic affairs.

This is not the first time the provinces have raised issues related to deductions and diversions. Last year, on similar complaints, the CCI had to intervene to address complaints against the FBR over at source deduction of funds from the PCF. Sindh, being ruled by an opposition party for the last six years, is often discriminated against. In its summary, Sindh complained about frequent arbitrary and unauthorised deductions by the FBR in terms of withholding tax and sales tax on goods from the PCF in utter violation of constitutional provisions. It cites Article 119 of the constitution which states the PCF belongs to the provincial government and any arbitrary withdrawal of money from the PCF by FBR is a violation of the constitution.

The violation of financial devolution on the part of the federal government is impacting provincial autonomy. In return, the provinces’ responsibilities and services have not improved much. Provinces’ dependence on federal collections has resulted in provincial governments’ spending but without any progress on the creation of their own resources. Even after 10 years of the passage of the 18th Amendment, provinces raised Rs 104.5 billion in their own taxes whereas they receive Rs 612.5 billion from the federal government under the National Finance Commission. Similarly, provinces’ inability to spend funds is glaring as in the first quarter of the fiscal year, provinces spent Rs 589 billion and returned Rs 202 billion to the centre as their cash surplus.

To keep the devolution of resources and responsibilities, it is imperative for both centre and provinces to revisit their roles. *