Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as 27th chief justice of Pakistan

Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday took oath as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan in a ceremony held at the President House.

In a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Ahmed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and various ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry also attended the ceremony.

Born in 1957 in Karachi, Justice Gulzar started his practice at the Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1986. He became the Supreme Court advocate in 1988 and later become the SHC judge in 1992. Justice Gulzar is serving as a Supreme Court judge since November 16, 2011.

Justice Gulzar had remained part of benches which had announced various landmark and high profile judgments. Justice Gulzar was also part of the bench which disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.

He is seen as an expert on civil and corporate law. He has remained part of the benches on several important matters, including constitutional amendments, military courts, Panamagate, restoration of Karachi Circular Railway, and removal of encroachments.

Last year, he visited the United States to raise funds for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. He also represented Pakistan at several international conferences on mediation and counter terrorism and other topics.