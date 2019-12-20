Bilawal condemns unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC).

The PPP leader in a statement said the occupation troops were deliberately targeting the civilian population.

Bilawal expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of two citizens in the firing and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He urged the international community to take notice of continuous Indian ceasefire violations across the LoC.

At least two civilians were martyred and three Pakistan Army soldiers were injured on Thursday when Indian troops targeted civilian population across the LoC, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, “Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Laswa village of Neelum Valley across Line of Control (LOC), targeting the civilian population. Two civilians embraced shahadat, while two other people including a woman were injured.”

The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively, targeting Indian post which initiated fire, the statement added.