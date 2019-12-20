Verdict against Musharraf poses no threat to democracy: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the court decision against Pervez Musharraf poses no threat to democracy in the country.

He said that only the legal team of the government would present its stance on judicial and legal matters. He said all were equal under the law and those involved in PIC fiasco cannot escape punishment. He also stated that the Punjab Boys Scouts’ performance was highly commendable, as thousands of youths get training from its training centres every year.

He was addressing a ceremony regarding his oath-taking as Chief Scouts Punjab and later talking to the media at the Governor’s House on Friday.

Chief Commissioner Boys Scouts Association Sarfaraz Qamar Daha administered oath to Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Acting Provincial Scouts Commissioner Muhammad Waseem Bari, Provincial Secretary Punjab Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and others attended the ceremony. Talking to media, Sarwar said that entire nation is grieved over paragraph 66 of court decision against Pervez Musharraf that how has such wording been used even in 21st century, and the legal committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan is also reviewing the court verdict. What the government has to do in this connection would be done in accordance with recommendations of the legal committee that will also give government’s stance over the verdict. Democracy is strengthened in the country and the court decision against Pervez Musharraf poses no threat to democracy and the government, he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Sarwar said, “I am sure that the youth will create good moral qualities of a true scout in them as per vision and expectations of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. It is also matter of great satisfaction that Punjab Boys Scouts Association is well aware of its responsibilities by guiding the youth and serving the society in a very professional way. Our scouts and leaders are depiction of such characteristic of the nation as was dreamt by Poet of the East Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”

Meanwhile, a ceremony in connection with Christmas was arranged at the Governor’s House. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam along with hundreds of Christians participated in the ceremony and also cut the Christmas cake.

Speaking on this occasion, Sarwar said that protection of lives and properties of the minorities was being ensured in Pakistan. As per August 11 speech of Quaid-i-Azam, he said, minorities are provided with all those facilities being enjoyed by every Pakistani under the law and the constitution. “The historic project of Kartarpur Corridor is also a proof of Pakistan’s love for minorities.”

In his address on this occasion, Ejaz Alam said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would fulfil the promises made with the minority communities.