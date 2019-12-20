Need stressed to promote peaceful coexistence, interfaith harmony

Speakers at a discussion here on Friday called for strenuous efforts to promote interfaith harmony, social integration and religious tolerance in the society.

The session titled ‘Together We Are For Pakistan’ was organised by the Christian Study Centre, Rawalpindi, under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan in connection with the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Christian Study Centre Director Jennifer Jag Jivan and Administration Officer Christopher Sharaf were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

In their speeches, the speakers maintained that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence are the basic traits of an Islamic society, adding that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve issues. They underlined the need for national unity to confront the challenges being faced by the country. They said religious scholars, being the custodians of Islamic teachings, can play a pivotal role in promoting rule of law and tolerance in the society, adding that interfaith harmony is the first roadmap for tolerance.

The speakers said only a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of their religion or faith, adding that interfaith harmony is the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society in line with the spirit of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan. They said the terrorist activities and some other inhumane acts all over the globe have shaken the societies and under this situation, it is necessary to encourage tolerance, peace, patience and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.