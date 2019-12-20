‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ — a perfectly imperfect last chapter

Whether you were around in 1977 when creator George Lucas first unleashed his cultural behemoth in theatres, or you just started binge-watching the whole thing yesterday on your phone, Star Wars is undeniable – just as skipping the ninth is unthinkable. All that’s left is the rush to judgment on whether director and co-writer JJ Abrams made sure Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is everything you want and need it to be. Short answer: Of course it isn’t. The impossible job of being all things to all Star-gazers leaves Abrams, who kicked off the third trilogy with The Force Awakens in 2015, straining to cram in everything. The result is often chaos, but it’s also a euphoric blast of pulse-quickening adventure, laced with humour and heart. Sure, you’ll nitpick the thing to death with your friends. But that’s the point. When it comes to Stars Wars fandom, the infighting is as crucial as the love.