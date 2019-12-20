A score of Chitrali people requested to hang them instead of Pervez Musharraf

CHITRAL: In a span of three-days, 10 individuals in Chitral approached individually and requested the authorities to hang them in the place of General Pervez Musharraf whose services for Chitral are uncountable.

Pervez Musharraf, who has assumed the major role of transforming the fantasy of the Lawari tunnel into the reality — known as ‘Mohsen-e-Chitral’ in the region — he additionally also asked to contest election from Chitral in the last two elections, but due to being accused in the high cases and fluctuating health issues, respectively, he didn’t get appear.

Yet, his fame in Chitral goes high with every passing day.

“Despite everything we strolled through 20-20 ft snow at the Lawari pass before our considerate Gen. Pervez Musharraf came into power,” one of the fans said.

“He played a vital role in the development of Chitral, he is our ‘Mohsen’ he is ‘Mohsen-e-Chitral’. The people of Chitral will never forget the kindness of Pervez Musharraf, which he has given to the Chitrali people in the like of Lawari Tunnel”. The other fan included.

“You, along with Pakistan, have always highlighted the importance of Chitral in the best way to the outer world. Today, time turned-out bad for him when his health is deteriorating, but it doesn’t mean we have forgotten his unconditional support for us. And remember this is not an emotional decision at all, but a result of kindness and love with Pervez Musharraf. If a time comes, we will prove that we are the true deities of Gen. Pervez Musharraf” A group of five fans pledged.



Meanwhile, the whole Chitral saw severe protest against Musharaf’s verdict on the second day also.