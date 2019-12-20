Judiciary putting Pakistan in danger by targeting Army: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to say that the recent verdict against Musharraf and the army will create divisions thus putting the country in danger.

The minister, in a series of tweets today, commented the detailed verdict handed down by a special court on Thursday, which had been strongly criticised by the military and the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“First the army and ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence] were nominated in the [Tehreek-i-Labbaik] sit-in case, then the army chief’s extension was made controversial and now a popular former army chief has been humiliated.”

“The sequence of events is not a judicial or legal matter anymore, it is more than that. If the institution of the army is divided or weakened, then it will not be possible to save [the country] from anarchy,” he said in a second tweet. “Gen Bajwa and the current army setup has stood by democratic institutions but this support should not be considered as a weakness.”

The tweets come a day after a special court issued the written verdict of a treason case against former president Musharraf in which he has been sentenced to death by a three-judge bench. The judgement is split 2:1, with Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court agreeing with Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court dissenting.

Fawad also warned of chaos in the country if the institution of army was divided or weaken.

“General Bajwa and the security establishment have supported the civilian setup, but this should not be considered as weakness,” the minister said.