Powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

An earthquake with an heavy intensity  jolted parts of Pakistan including Lahore and other parts of the country on Friday evening.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:45pm.

Tremors were also felt in Swat, Bannu, Nowshera and adjoining areas. The magnitude and epicentre of the quake remain unknown as yet.

As per Indian media reports, tremors were also felt in the capital New Delhi.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake had struck the region, including Afghanistan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

