UN opposes Musharraf’s death penalty in high treason case

The United Nations’ Secretary General António Guterres’s spokesperson addressing a news briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York, opposed the death sentence of former President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.

The Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that he understood that the case is in an appeal process, but the UN has long been opposed to capital punishment.

In November 2007, Gen Musharraf suspended the constitution and imposed emergency rule – a move which sparked protests. He resigned in 2008 to avoid the threat of impeachment.

When Nawaz Sharif – an old rival whom he deposed in the 1999 coup – was elected prime minister in 2013, he initiated a treason trial against Gen Musharraf and in March 2014 the former general was charged for high treason.

Gen Musharraf argued the case was politically motivated and that the actions he took in 2007 were agreed by the government and cabinet. But his arguments were turned down by the courts and he was accused of acting illegally.