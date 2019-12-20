WhatsApp warns its users about a serious crashing virus

WhatsApp, one of the world’s largest mobile applications for social networking, has revealed a major flaw that could cause people to crash the messaging app and also crash group chats.

Researchers at the cybersecurity firm ‘Check Point’ said that people can send a devastating message to a group chat that causes the entire WhatsApp application to be deleted by all members of the group.

This crash bug is so devastating that it forces the affected user to reinstall the app.

Once the user re-installs the app after uninstalling, it will not be possible to return to its group chat and access to its group chat history will also be impossible.

The WhatsApp company was alerted to the error, which then corrected the error, but Checkpoint has warned users that they want to stay safe from the bug attack.

There are more than 1.5 billion WhatsApp users worldwide, which could have serious consequences for the bug’s massive attack on this app.