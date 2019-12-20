Sri Lankan cricketers enjoyed their tour to city of lights

Sri Lankan cricketers who came to Pakistan enjoyed the city of lights in Karachi and once again went out for dinner. On Thursday night, Sri Lankan cricketers arrived at a private restaurant in Clifton.

Guest cricketers eat chicken at Clifton’s restaurants and made selfies with the staff there. Sri Lankan cricketers have also previously tried desi food at two river restaurants in Karachi. Sri Lankan cricketers visiting Pakistan are also happy with the security arrangements.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka continue the second test of the series at the National Stadium in Karachi, where on the first day, the whole team of Pakistan is all out for 191 runs in the first innings while Sri Lanka is batting in the first innings.

Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for a full bilateral series for the second time in a decade, since the 2009 attack on the team bus in Lahore. In the interim, Pakistan has hosted just three other sides – two Twenty20 Internationals and three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe in 2015, a three-match T20I series against an ICC World XI in 2017, a solitary T20I against the same opposition in 2017 as part of their tour of United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, and finally a three-match T20I series against West Indies last year.