DG ISPR terms treason case judgment as unethical and inhumane

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor while addressing a press conference, gave a strong reaction on behalf of Pakistan Army in detailed verdict of Pervez Musharraf’s high treason case and termed the verdict as Unethical and Inhumane.

He said that “The concerns expressed in response to the short verdict in the case against Musharraf have proven true today after the detailed verdict”.

It is to be remembered that after a short verdict on Musharraf case on December 17, a press release was issued by the ISPR stating that the due to Special Court’s decision forces of Pakistan suffered severe anger and agitation.

According to Major General Asif Ghafoor, the special court did not meet the legal requirements of Pervez Musharraf’s case.

DGISPR said that General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was not given the right to defend himself, the judicial process was taken on a personal basis.