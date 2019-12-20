Severe decline in Pakistan stock exchange after Musharraf’s verdict

Pakistan Stock Exchange index has seen a severe downturn after a special court judgment was issued against former president-General Pervez Musharraf.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 indexes fell 1578 points shortly after the detailed decision was issued against Pervez Musharraf, while the stock exchange Islamic index MI 30 also fell by more than 1800 points.

However, the index improved somewhat later but the recession continued.

The special court in Islamabad has issued a detailed verdict of a serious treason case against former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, which comprises 169 pages.