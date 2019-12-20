SC must take suo motu notice of Musharraf verdict: Aitzaz

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and renowned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan Thursday said only a live person, not a dead body, can be hanged under the laws of Pakistan.

Commenting on a judge’s words in the detailed verdict against former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, he said the Supreme Court should take suo motu notice of the special court’s verdict. The remarks by the judges can provide basis for an appeal against the decision, he added.

“An inquiry should be initiated against the judge who has written this order,” Aitzaz Ahsan said. “The legal capability of the judge should also be taken into account who has written this judgment,” he further said. “A judge talking about hanging the dead body at D-Chowk, while another judge attributing wrong things to me,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court should take suo motu notice of the special court’s verdict.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that a case could have been filed against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz in the Pakistan Steel Mills case. “He (Shaukat Aziz) misguided Pervez Musharraf against judiciary,” he added.

Talking on his reference in the verdict, Aitzaz Ahsan said that General Kayani had telephoned him during the lawyers march. “He had only requested me to wind up the march,” he said.